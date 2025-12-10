South Korea signs deal to export tanks, armored vehicles to Peru

South Korea has signed a framework agreement to export K2 main battle tanks and K808 armored vehicles to Peru, the Seoul-based Yonhap news agency reported Wednesday.

The signing took place in Peru on Tuesday and was attended by Peruvian President Jose Jeri, and Lee Yong-chul, head of South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

Under the deal, defense firm Hyundai Rotem will partner with Peru's Army Weapons and Ammunition Factory to deliver 54 K2 tanks and 141 K808 wheeled armored vehicles by next year, according to a presidential office statement cited by Yonhap News.

If completed, the transaction would mark South Korea's first tank export to Latin America and its largest ground weapons sale in the region.

President Lee Jae Myung praised the signing, saying he expects the agreement to "significantly upgrade the two countries' defense and arms industry cooperation."





