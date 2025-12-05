BBC BACKS DECISION TO ALLOW ISRAELS PARTICIPATION IN 2026 EUROVISION

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has backed the European Broadcasting Union's (EBU) decision allowing Israel to participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, even as four European broadcasters announced they will boycott the event.

National broadcasters of Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands and Slovenia announced that they will not take part in the 2026 competition after the EBU cleared the way for Israeli broadcaster KAN to participate.

The BBC however said it backs the decision to allow Israel to take part in the contest.

"We support the collective decision made by members of the EBU. This is about enforcing the rules of the EBU and being inclusive," said a BBC spokesperson.

The decision drew criticism from some British lawmakers. Independent lawmaker Adnan Hussain, quoted the BBC's statement on Israel's participation in the song contest and said: "Boycott Eurovision for platforming genocide."

Zarah Sultana, another British lawmaker said "we cannot have 'business as usual' with Israel, a genocidal apartheid state."

"The UK must follow Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands and Slovenia's lead and boycott Eurovision," she wrote.

During the EBU General Assembly in Geneva, a majority of members voted to allow the Israeli broadcaster to compete in next year's contest, scheduled to be held in Vienna, Austria.

Following the vote, Spanish broadcaster RTVE announced that it would not participate in Eurovision 2026, nor broadcast the contest, accusing Israel of using the competition for "political purposes" and alleging political interference.

Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS similarly confirmed its withdrawal, stating that Israel's participation, coupled with the humanitarian situation in Gaza and restrictions on press freedom, conflicted with the organization's core values, according to a statement.

Ireland's RTE also declared it would not participate or broadcast the contest, citing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and targeted attacks on journalists as incompatible with the broadcaster's principles.

RTV Slovenia will also not participate in the contest, according to Chairwoman Natalija Gorscak. "Our message is: we will not participate in the ESC if Israel is there — on behalf of the 20,000 children who died in Gaza," she said.