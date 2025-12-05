Indigo halts Delhi flights, disrupting air travel across India

India is experiencing air traffic disruptions as the country's largest airliner IndiGo on Friday halted domestic flights departing from the national capital New Delhi until midnight, officials said.

"IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on Dec. 5, 2025 are cancelled till midnight today," Delhi International Airport Limited said through US social media company X. "Operations for all other carriers remain as scheduled."

The airport said: "Our dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience."

For the last few days, India's largest carrier IndiGo has cancelled several hundred flights in different parts of the country, causing anger among passengers. Reports of flight delays have come from the country's financial capital, Mumbai, and Southern Hyderabad city.

Social media and local broadcasters showed passengers left in the lurch at the airports across the country.

Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong said he could not attend a staffer's wedding due to the disruption.

"I joined the tens of thousands of passengers stranded by IndiGo. My flight to (the eastern city of) Deoghar has been cancelled," he said.

The Indian Civil Aviation Ministry said late Thursday night it has taken "serious note" of the recent "operational disruptions and cancellations" of flights across IndiGo's network.

During a meeting chaired by Indian Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, the airline attributed the disruption to challenges "in crew planning and implementation of the revised flight duty time limitations norms, along with seasonal weather-related constraints," according to the ministry.

The airline said separately on X that the "teams are working diligently and making all efforts … to reduce the cascading impact of these delays and restore normalcy."

IndiGo expects to fully restore flight operations by February next year.

With the disruption leading to cancellations and flight delays, the main opposition party Indian National Congress criticized the government.

"IndiGo fiasco is the cost of this government's monopoly model. Once again, it's ordinary Indians who pay the price -- in delays, cancellations, and helplessness," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.