Japan issues arrest warrant against teen suspected of cyberattack using AI

Japanese authorities have issued an arrest warrant against a teenager suspected of a cyberattack while using artificial intelligence, local media reported on Thursday.

The arrest warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of carrying out a cyberattack on a major internet cafe operator using a program generated by artificial intelligence, according to Kyodo News.

The case is linked to a January cyberattack on Kaikatsu Frontier Inc., which operates the Kaikatsu Club internet cafe chain and FiT24 fitness gyms.

The company said that the personal data of around 7.3 million customers may have been leaked as a result of the breach.

The high school student from Osaka is suspected of sending unauthorized commands about 7.24 million times to the firm's server in an attempt to extract personal data, according to the report, citing investigators.

The suspect teenager was arrested earlier by Tokyo police in November in a separate case for allegedly using a third person's credit card information.