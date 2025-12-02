Japanese premier vows to speed up reconstruction efforts near Fukushima nuclear plant

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday pledged to speed up government work toward reconstruction in Fukushima prefecture, devastated by an earthquake and nuclear disaster in 2011, Kyodo News reported.

"With the determination that all of my Cabinet ministers are 'reconstruction ministers,' we will further accelerate our efforts," she said, adding the government will fulfill its responsibilities to Fukushima "to the end."

During her first trip to Fukushima prefecture since taking office in October, Takaichi inspected the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Fukushima prefecture, according to Jiji Press.

During her visit to the disaster-stricken nuclear plant, Takaichi was also informed about the progress of the decommissioning work, ahead of the 15th anniversary next March of the tsunami-triggered meltdown accident.

She also inspected an interim storage facility for soil from radiation decontamination work.

Since the government has decided to dispose of the removed soil from Fukushima by March 2045, she expressed her intention to promote the broader reuse of the soil across the country.

To promote its use, soil removed from Fukushima has been used in the front yard of the prime minister's office since July and in flowerbeds outside government ministries since September.