Death toll from Asia floods climbs over 1,200 as search for missing continues

The death toll from the ongoing floods and landslides in four countries in South and Southeast Asia climbed to over 1,200, as over 800 are still missing amid continued search and rescue operations, according to data shared by local governments.

Unprecedented floods, landslides, storms, and cyclones have wreaked havoc across Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, and authorities are racing against time to rescue stranded communities, provide emergency aid, and assess the widespread destruction.

In Indonesia, the National Disaster Management Agency reported that floods and landslides in Sumatra alone have claimed 686 lives, with 476 people still missing.

The devastating floods and landslides also affected over 3.2 million people, while more than one million displaced people were moved to safe places.

According to the agency, around 2,600 people were also injured in the flood-hit areas of North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh provinces, while search and rescue teams continue operations for missing people in different areas.

Relief aid continues to be delivered to various parts of Sumatra, with authorities providing food, medical supplies, and essential goods via air and land shipments to reach isolated areas in Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra.

The country's Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said that the government has sufficient funds to support emergency response, as currently the National Disaster Mitigation Agency has more than Rp 500 billion ($30.07 million) available and ready to be used, according to state-run Antara news agency.

In some areas, landslides and severe flooding have blocked roads, making it difficult for authorities to transport heavy machinery, water tankers, generators, and relief supplies. "This tool is very much needed to remove soil material in the search for missing victims, clear roads, and distribute clean water," said head of the Agam Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), Rahmat Lasmono.

Indonesia has also deployed all national forces — including the military — to accelerate emergency response and help and support the civil administration.

The disaster is the country's deadliest since 2018, when a massive earthquake and tsunami in Sulawesi killed more than 2,000 people.

A local think tank, the Center of Economic and Law Studies, warned that the ongoing floods in Sumatra could cost Rp 68.67 trillion (approximately $4.1 billion) to the country, according to Jakarta Globe.

President Prabowo Subianto is under pressure to declare a national emergency, as West Sumatra Governor Mahyeldi Ansharullah also asked the central government to declare a national disaster emergency.

However, Prabowo on Monday visited the affected areas and said the worst has passed and that the government's priority was to swiftly deliver aid to those affected.

SRI LANKA DEATH TOLL RISES TO 390

The death toll in Sri Lanka also climbed to 390, while 352 people are still missing after the island country was hit by the devastating Cyclone Ditwah on Nov. 17.

So far, 382,651 families, comprising 1,373,899 individuals, have been affected across the country, while 204,597 people are currently sheltering in 1,368 safe centers, News 1st reported, citing the Disaster Management Centre's latest data.

Search and rescue efforts are underway as the government has already deployed military personnel to support the civil administration in search, rescue, and relief efforts. Aid delivery and relief efforts also continue across the affected areas.

Due to the worsening situation, the government also announced the shutdown of all schools across the country until further notice.

On Saturday, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake declared a state of emergency and appealed for international assistance in response to the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

So far, China has pledged $100,000, Nepal $200,000, Australia $650,000, the Maldives $50,000, and the UK $890,000, while an 80-member Indian relief team is already on the ground.

Japan and Bangladesh are also dispatching relief teams to the island nation.

A Sri Lankan Air Force helicopter crashed during relief operations on Sunday, and all crew members survived.

THAILAND SENDS MILITARY TO WORST-HIT SONGKHLA PROVINCE

Thailand has also deployed around 400 military personnel and volunteers to the worst-hit Hat Yai area in Songkhla province to clear flood damage that killed around 176 people, according to Thai Enquirer.

Lt. Gen. Norathip Poinok said a major cleanup operation began in the area, involving the army, navy, territorial volunteers, and Environmental Ministry staff, as Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has already declared a state of emergency in Songkhla.

Southern Thailand is grappling with its worst flooding in 25 years, as the worst-hit Songkhla province alone accounts for 126 fatalities. Authorities said the water levels are continuously receding.

Floodwaters have affected 105 districts across nine provinces, impacting 1.16 million households and nearly three million people.

Hat Yai, the largest city in Songkhla province, recorded 335 mm of rain last Friday, the highest single-day total in 300 years.

In Malaysia, floods also hit seven states near the Thailand border, killing three people and affecting thousands of others. However, the situation there has improved as the waters receded.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced RM500 million ($121 million) to repair public infrastructure damaged and ordered all departments to conduct damage assessments and implement repair work immediately in the affected states.



