Coup plotters should be punished ‘as Nazi war criminals were:’ S. Korea

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday called for severe punishment for those who stage military coups, speaking on the eve of the first anniversary of the short-lived martial law that ousted his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol.

Addressing a Cabinet meeting, Lee said statutes of limitations should not apply to "state violent crimes," according to the daily Chosun Ilbo.

"Those who stage military coups to overturn the nation or infringe upon individuals' human rights through state power should be punished as long as they are alive, just as Nazi war criminals were handled," he said.

Yoon imposed martial law late on Dec. 3 last year, but parliament overturned it within six hours. He was later impeached and removed from office, paving the way for Lee's election in June.

"As long as there are inherited assets, heirs should also be held fully accountable. This is necessary to prevent recurrence," Lee added.

The president also stressed the importance of "separation of church and state," directing officials to review "institutional responses" to "organized political intervention" by religious foundations.

The principle of separation of church and state is "a truly significant constitutional decision," said Lee, the report added.

"Violations of this principle are not merely deviations but serious matters that undermine the Constitution and constitutional order," said Lee, citing examples from Japan which dissolved the controversial Unification Church which was allegedly involved in a political funds scandal linked to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Lee's remarks come as South Korean prosecutors in October indicted controversial Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja on charges of bribery, embezzlement, and evidence tampering linked to former first lady Kim Keon Hee and the ruling People Power Party.

The former Democratic Party leader also warned of "fake news," saying it "destroys democratic order."

Calling for government-wide countermeasures, he stated, "I wonder if we are neglecting the organized and systematic production of fake news."

On data protection, Lee called for tougher penalties and the introduction of a punitive damages system, responding to a major breach at e-commerce giant Coupang that exposed the personal information of nearly 34 million customers.



