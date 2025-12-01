Explosion triggers fire at Nippon Steel Plant in northern Japan

A fire broke out at a Nippon Steel facility on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido early Monday after an explosion, prompting an emergency response, according to local media.

The Jiji Press news agency reported that the blaze began when an explosion occurred inside a hot-air stove, a key unit used to produce high-temperature air for the plant's blast furnace, Jiji Press reported.

The fire spread beyond the initial blast area, and firefighters worked for several hours before bringing it under control.

No injuries were reported.