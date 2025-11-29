China conducts patrol near disputed islets in South China Sea

China said on Saturday that it carried out a patrol near disputed islets in the South China Sea, a territory also claimed by the Philippines, local media reported.

The Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) said a law enforcement patrol was conducted in the territorial waters and surrounding areas of China's Huangyan Dao, according to Xinhua News.

In a statement, the CCG announced that it had increased law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters of Huangyan Dao and nearby areas starting this month.

"The CCG, in accordance with laws and regulations, carried out tracking, warning, intercepting and expelling operations against ships and aircraft that engaged in illegal infringing and harassing activities in this region," it added.

The operations aimed to "strengthen the management and control of the related maritime areas and firmly safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," the CCG added.

China claims sovereignty over the island of Huangyan Dao -- also known as Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc -- a territory also claimed by the Philippines.

The shoal has long been a flashpoint in maritime disputes between Beijing and Manila.



