SOUTH KOREAS YOON, 5 OTHERS INDICTED OVER EX-DEFENSE CHIEFS FLIGHT TO AUSTRALIA

South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol and five former senior officials were indicted over ex-Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup's flight to Australia last year, a special counsel team said Thursday.

Yoon is accused of ordering Lee's appointment as ambassador to Australia in November 2023 to help him avoid an investigation into his alleged interference in a military probe into a Marine's death earlier that year. He faces charges of helping Lee leave the country, abusing his power, and violating the State Public Officials Act.

The team also believes that Yoon arranged Lee's appointment to slow down the investigation into the Marine's death and keep it from focusing on him.

Special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon's team has been looking into claims that Lee fled to Australia in March last year to avoid the investigation.

The presidential Office of National Security, the Foreign Ministry and the Justice Ministry are suspected of coordinating Lee's appointment and his exit from the country on Yoon's alleged orders.

Just four days after he was appointed, Lee's travel ban was lifted, which allowed him to fly to Australia shortly afterward. He returned 11 days later as criticism over his departure grew.

The others indicted include former National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong, former First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin, former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae and two others related to the case.

On Friday, Yoon was indicted for allegedly interfering in the military probe into the death of the Marine.

Marine Cpl. Chae Su-geun drowned in July 2023 during a search for flood victims in Yecheon County after being swept away by strong currents.





