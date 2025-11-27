Landslide in Tahiti leaves 7 dead, several missing

Seven people died and several others were missing on Wednesday following a landslide in Tahiti, largest island in French Polynesia.

"I extend to the families affected by the tragedy in Afaahiti the full support of the Nation, as seven lives have been lost and people remain missing," French President Emmanuel Macron announced on US social media platform X.

Twenty-nine houses and 50 people were evacuated, with around 15 homes damaged, broadcaster BFMTV has learned.

Ongoing search efforts will reportedly continue throughout the night.