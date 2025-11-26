Fire erupts at Hong Kong housing estate, leaving two seriously burned

Two people were seriously burned and several others were left trapped after a major fire broke out at a housing estate in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Flames quickly spread across bamboo scaffolding at the estate in the Tai Po neighborhood in the afternoon, according to the South China Morning Post.

Photos and videos circulating on social media showed thick smoke billowing into the sky as fire engulfed the building and firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

Authorities have not yet released details on the number of people trapped or the cause of the fire. Rescue operations were continuing.