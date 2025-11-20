 Contact Us
Nobel-winning A-bomb survivors slam Japan PM’s nuclear policy review

Japan’s atomic bomb survivor group, Nihon Hidankyo, strongly opposes Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's proposal to reconsider the country’s principles against nuclear weapons.

Published November 20,2025
Japan's Nobel-winning atomic bomb survivors group slammed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's bid to review the country's three non-nuclear weapon principles, local media reported on Thursday.

Nihon Hidankyo group said in a statement that it "strongly protests overturning" of the government's long-held position of not possessing, producing, or permitting the introduction of nuclear weapons, and that it is initiating a debate on revising it, according to Kyodo News.

The group said that it "cannot allow nuclear arms to be brought into Japan or let the country become a base for nuclear war or a target of nuclear attacks."

According to media reports, Takaichi is considering a review of the principles on non-nuclear weapons.

Japan has three non-nuclear principles that prohibit the possession, production, or introduction of nuclear weapons during an emergency.

If the principles are changed, it will represent a significant shift in the country's security policy since then-Japanese Prime Minister Eisaku Sato declared the resolution of Three Non-Nuclear Principles in parliament in 1967.

On Thursday, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party launched discussions on revising the security strategy and related documents and plans to compile a set of proposals as early as next spring.

The government is expected to revise its National Security Strategy, long-term policy guideline, and two other documents by the end of 2026, all last revised in 2022.