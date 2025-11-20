Human error likely cause of ferry accident off South Korea’s coast

Human error was likely to blame for a passenger ferry's running aground off South Korea ' s southwestern coast this week, local media reported Thursday.

During initial questioning, crew members told the Coast Guard that the navigator in charge had been looking at his phone, leaving the ferry on autopilot instead of manually steering it through narrow waters, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Authorities said they will seek criminal charges against those found responsible.

The accident occurred around 8.17 pm (1117GMT) Wednesday when the 26,546-ton Queen Jenuvia II ran aground on the uninhabited islet of Jok near Jangsan Island off the coast of Sinan, roughly 366 kilometers (227 miles) south of Seoul.

The vessel had 246 passengers and 21 crew members on board.

The ferry was dislodged by towing and sailed to the southwestern city of Mokpo.

Rescue teams evacuated all passengers, and none suffered serious injuries, though a few were taken to hospitals with minor pain or signs of shock.

The vessel then sailed to a nearby port with the crew members still on board.

The ferry's operator, Seaworld, has halted services pending a full investigation and safety inspection.





