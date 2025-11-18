Chinese, Vietnamese navies to hold joint patrol in Beibu Gulf

China's Defense Ministry on Tuesday said that Chinese and Vietnamese navies will conduct a two-day joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf.

A vessel formation from the Chinese and Vietnamese navies will carry out their 39th joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf from Wednesday to Thursday, state-run Global Times reported, citing a ministry statement.

Beibu Gulf, also known as the Gulf of Tonkin, is a semi-enclosed section of the South China Sea, bordering Vietnam and China.

The patrol is being conducted under existing agreements and coordination mechanisms between the two militaries.

"This will further strengthen practical cooperation between the two militaries and enhance their capability to jointly safeguard the security of the relevant waters," said the ministry.

In April this year, the navies of the two countries also conducted a week-long joint patrol in the Gulf of Tonkin.



