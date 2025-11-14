US, South Korea hold joint naval drills in East Sea

US and South Korean naval forces held joint drills this week in the East Sea, the South Korean navy said Friday.

The exercise took place from Tuesday through Friday involving a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and mobilizing more than a dozen warships and maritime patrol aircraft from both sides, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Navy statement.

South Korea's ROKS Yulgok Yi I and ROKS Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong Aegis-equipped destroyers and the US's USS George Washington aircraft carrier, USS Robert Smalls guided-missile cruiser and USS Milius and USS Shoup Aegis-equipped destroyers took part in the drills.

"This training was prepared to strengthen deterrence against North Korea...as well as interoperability of the South Korea and US navies based on the steadfast South Korea-US alliance," said the Navy.

US Navy Admiral Daryl Caudle, Commander of US Fleet Forces Command, also arrived in South Korea on Thursday on his four-day visit and is expected to meet his South Korean counterpart Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kang Dong-gil and other military officials.



