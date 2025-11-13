In the face of record-high attacks, Japan lets police use rifles to kill bears

Signaling a more serious fight to stop deadly bear attacks, Japanese police have a new tool at their disposal, namely rifles, local media reported.

New rules passed by the government in September allowing police officers "to use rifles to kill bears" took effect on Thursday, Kyodo News reported.

Up to now, rifle use by police had not been barred but was limited to dealing with serious criminal offenses such as hijackings.

The stepped-up efforts come as the number of deaths caused by bear attacks from April until Nov. 5 reached a record high of 13, according to Japan's Environment Ministry.

Most of the casualties were reported in the northeastern provinces of Iwate and Akita, where police firearms task forces have been deployed.

Local governments in these provinces "will have two teams consisting of a commanding officer, a liaison to local authorities, and two snipers."

Earlier this month, Japan deployed soldiers to combat the growing bear attacks in the country's northeast.

Other new measures to tackle the problem include allowing hunters to perform "emergency shootings" of dangerous animals such as bears that enter populated areas and encouraging former police officers and soldiers to get the necessary licenses.



