All 5 militants behind Pakistan military college attack killed

Pakistani forces killed all five militants, including a suicide bomber, after an attack on a military-run college in northwestern Pakistan, a security official said on Wednesday.

The security operation has concluded, and authorities are now clearing the college building to eliminate any potential threat from planted improvised explosive devices, the official told Anadolu on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

On Monday, the Cadet College in Wana in South Waziristan district near the Afghan border came under attack when militants rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the main gate of the college.

Two militants, including a suicide bomber, were killed at the main gate while three others entered inside the educational facility.

Security forces rescued more than 600 individuals, including students, teachers and civilian staff, who were inside the facility and later carried out an operation against the militants who were cornered in the college's administrative block, the official said.

The security official said militants attempted a repeat of the 2014 Peshawar school attack, but security forces prevented the tragedy.

On Dec. 16, 2014, six Taliban terrorists stormed the Army Public School Peshawar, capital of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and killed nearly 150 people, including more than 130 schoolchildren.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Khalifa Mansoor group had claimed responsibility for the attack. Mansoor was later killed in a US drone attack in eastern Afghanistan in October 2017.





