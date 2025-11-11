S.Korea ex PM Yoon questioned over interference in Marine death probe

South Korea's former president Yoon Suk Yeol appeared Tuesday before a special counsel for questioning over allegations that he interfered in a military investigation into the 2023 death of a Marine, Yonhap News reported.

Yoon, currently in detention, was transported in a prison van to the office of Special Counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon, who is leading the probe.

Prosecutors accuse Yoon of abusing his authority by instructing the presidential office and defense ministry to overturn the initial findings of the Marine Corps investigation to protect senior officials, including the Marine commander at the time.

He is also alleged to have helped former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup evade accountability by appointing him as ambassador to Australia in March 2024.

It was Yoon's first appearance before Lee's team and only his second compliance with a special counsel summons.

The former president faces multiple investigations, including alleged efforts to impose martial law and corruption cases involving his wife, Kim Keon Hee.

Marine Lance Corporal Chae Su-geun drowned during a July 2023 search for flood victims in Yecheon County after being swept away by strong currents.

Military investigators concluded that Lim Seong-geun, then commander of the Marine Corps 1st Division, and seven other officers bore responsibility for the incident and recommended that they be referred to police on negligent homicide and related charges.



