Seven homemade bombs planted in Jakarta mosque last week - police

Indonesian police announced on Tuesday that the suspect behind last week's mosque bombing in Jakarta is believed to be a "lone wolf" who was not part of any known "terror network." Investigators found seven homemade explosive devices at the scene, four of which had detonated.

Published November 11,2025
Indonesian police found as many as seven homemade explosive devices at the site of a mosque bombing in Jakarta last week, four of which went off, police said on Tuesday, adding that the suspect was a "lone wolf" and not part of any "terror network".

The explosions during Friday prayers last week left 96 people injured, with three of them remaining in a serious condition, Jakarta police chief Asep Edi Suheri told journalists. The bombs were detonated using a remote control, he said.

Edi did not name the suspect, and referred to him as a "child facing the law". Last week, police said the suspect was a 17-year-old student at an adjacent school, and an investigation was underway into his background and motive.

Police found a toy weapon at the scene with inscriptions, which was displayed at the briefing on Tuesday.

Edi described the accused student as "closed" and "reclusive".