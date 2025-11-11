China releases images of GJ-11 stealth drone

China on Tuesday released images of its GJ-11 stealth combat drone flying in formation with a J-20 stealth fighter and a J-16D electronic warfare aircraft for the first time.

The footage appears in a microfilm titled "Far-Reaching Dreams," produced by Chinese military while marking the 76th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army Air Force's (PLAAF), according to official China Military Bugle account on the US social media company X.

The GJ‑11, known by its nickname "Sharp Sword" is among China's most advanced unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs).

The Gongji-11 (GJ-11) stealth attack drone, capable of attacking strategic targets without being detected, was showcased at the National Day parade in October 2019.