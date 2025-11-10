Car explosion kills 8 in Indian capital Delhi near historic Red Fort: Report

Security personnel make way for an ambulance outside the Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi on November 10, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Eight people died in an explosion in the Indian capital New Delhi on Monday, state media reported.

"8 people (were) reported killed in a car blast near the Red Fort. Rescue operations underway," state-run Doordarshan News reported.

The explosion took place in a car near the Red Fort, a historic Mughal structure.

Quoting the Delhi Fire Department, it added that after the blast, nearby vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage.

"The dog squad, forensic team, and Delhi Police are present at the spot as investigations are underway," it said.

A high alert was sounded in Delhi after the explosion.

The nature of the blast was not immediately known.