Japan deploys soldiers to combat bear attacks

A brown bear gnaws at the cage it is trapped in in Sunagawa, Hokkaido Prefecture, Japan October 16, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

Japan on Wednesday deployed soldiers to combat the increasing bear attacks in the northeastern part of the East Asian nation.

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) signed an agreement with Akita Prefecture earlier Wednesday to provide logistical support, according to the Kyodo News.

While soldiers will now help with tasks, such as setting up and transporting box traps, transporting hunters, and digging sites for the burial of bear carcasses, they will not use firearms to kill bears.

The operations that began in Kazuno city will gradually expand to other parts of the region.

The project will run until the end of the month.

"We would like to back up the activities of the Self-Defense Forces in close cooperation with the municipalities," said Akita Gov. Kenta Suzuki after the agreement was signed.

Yasunori Matsunaga, commander of the 9th Division of the GSDF, said: "We are aware that the damage caused by bears in Akita Prefecture is a critical issue. We will continue our activities based on needs so that we can be as helpful as possible."

Asian black bear sightings in Japan totaled 20,792 from April to September, the highest for the six months since data began in fiscal year 2009, according to the Environment Ministry on Tuesday.

The figure surpassed the previous record of 15,832 during the same months in fiscal 2024.

Northeastern provinces Iwate and Akita Prefecture recorded the most sightings, with 4,499 and 4,005.

Bear encounters are on the rise nationwide this year, with 14 deaths, either confirmed or suspected to be bear-linked, reported as of Tuesday, according to the Environment Ministry. Akita Prefecture alone had reported attacks on 60 people, including four deaths.

