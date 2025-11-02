China criticizes ‘egregious’ actions by Japan’s Premier Takaichi over Taiwan

China criticized what it called the "egregious" actions of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi after she met the head of Taiwan's delegation on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea.

Takaichi posted a photo of herself meeting Lin Hsin-i, head of Taiwan's delegation to APEC, saying she had exchanged greetings with him and referred to him as "Senior Advisor to the Presidential Office of Taiwan."

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Takaichi "deliberately met with the personnel of the authorities of China's Taiwan region" and "hyped it on social media," according to a statement released Saturday.

The spokesperson said the meeting "severely violated the one-China principle," as well as "basic norms of international relations," and sent a "gravely wrong signal" to "Taiwan independence" forces.

"Those actions are egregious in nature and impact. China expresses its firm opposition and has made serious demarches and protests to Japan," the statement said.

Beijing urged Tokyo to "reflect on and address its wrongdoings, take concrete measures to undo the negative impact, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and act on its statement of building a constructive and stable China-Japan relationship fit for the new era."

JAPAN VOICES CONCERN OVER CHINESE MILITARY ACTIVITIES



Separately, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi expressed "serious concern" over China's military activities in the South China Sea during his first meeting with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun in Malaysia on Saturday.

Koizumi said that "among the various aspects of Japan-China relations, the security field remains the most challenging area, and that there exist numerous outstanding issues," according to a statement by Japan's Defense Ministry.

"It is essential that the defense authorities of the two countries persistently engage in candid discussions and communication, without averting their eyes from specific and difficult issues," he told his Chinese counterpart.

Koizumi also voiced "strong concerns" over Chinese activities near the Senkaku Islands, which are administered by Japan but claimed by China.

The two officials agreed on the importance of maintaining communication and dialogue at all levels.