CHINAS XI HOLDS TALKS WITH JAPANS 1ST FEMALE PREMIER TAKAICHI

China's President Xi Jinping on Friday held his first summit with Japan's first female Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The two leaders met in South Korea, on the sidelines of a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.

Takaichi, a China hawk, posted a photo of herself with Xi on US social media company X early Friday, stating that she had exchanged greetings with the Chinese leader.

Takaichi was elected the first prime minister of Japan last week.

In her first policy address to the Japanese parliament, Takaichi said China was an "important neighbor," while she has pledged to boost defense spending.

Ahead of her meeting with Xi, Takaichi hosted US President Donald Trump in Tokyo this week, where the two sides vowed to strengthen the alliance.



In their first phone call, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday asked his new Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi to take a "good first step" toward constructive engagement with Beijing.

"Issues related to history and (the) Taiwan question bear on the foundation of bilateral relations and the basic trust between the two sides," Wang said.



While the two have had a difficult past, the bilateral ties have improved over the years, and the trade between Japan and China climbed to around $292.6 billion last year.



