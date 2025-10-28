North Korea ready to respond to threats to Eurasia

Pyongyang is ready to respond to any threat to the Eurasian continent, top diplomat Choe Son-hui said Tuesday, as North Korea attended an international security conference for the first time, according to the Belarusian state news agency Belta.

"We are prepared to respond to all threats looming over the Eurasian continent," Choe said at the third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security in Belarus.

She accused NATO of attempting to restrain Russia and criticized South Korea, the US and Japan for escalating tensions through a trilateral collaboration.

"Global security has been significantly shaken today, largely due to the actions by the United States. The situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia remains unstable," she said.

Choe noted that North Korea is experiencing "various military exercises and actions targeting" the country, including "scenarios for the potential use of nuclear weapons."

"We now face the threat of nuclear conflict and a threat to the security of our peninsula."

"The DPRK (Pyongyang) government strives to maintain friendly relations with all countries in the name of justice and independence. We are also prepared to contribute to the building of a multipolar world," she said.

Choe left Pyongyang on Sunday for a trip to two countries. During the first stop in Moscow on Tuesday, Choe made a courtesy visit to President Vladimir Putin, where they reiterated their commitment to strengthening relations.