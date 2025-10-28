China eyes 'positive signals' from new Japan leadership

Beijing's top diplomat on Tuesday told his Japanese counterpart he sees "positive signals" from Tokyo's new leadership, after the country swore in a prime minister long viewed as a China hawk.

Japan last week named conservative Sanae Takaichi, who has previously said that Tokyo must "address the security threat" posed by Beijing, as its first woman prime minister.

But she has toned down her rhetoric and last week called China an important neighbour.

"China has taken note of some positive signals released by Japan's new cabinet," China's Wang Yi said in a phone call with Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi.

"High-level exchanges are of great significance to the development of Sino-Japan relations," Wang said according to a ministry statement.

The phone call between the two foreign ministers comes as Donald Trump is visiting Japan.

Takaichi on Tuesday lavished the US president with praise and vows of a "golden age" of ties, and signed a deal aimed at securing critical minerals.

A close ally of Washington, Japan hosts around 60,000 US military personnel.

Along with Australia and India, it is part of the Quad group, which is seen as a counter to Beijing.

Wang reiterated that "history and the Taiwan issue" were at the basis of China-Japan ties, according to the statement.

Tokyo's Motegi raised "strong concerns regarding China's export control measures on rare earths", a Japanese foreign ministry readout said.

The United States and Japan signed an agreement Tuesday for "securing" supplies of critical minerals and rare earths after Beijing announced this month sweeping restrictions on the industry.

Motegi also took issue with Beijing's moves around a disputed group of islands in the East China Sea and called for the lifting of remaining agricultural trade restrictions, the Japanese readout said.

China and Japan are key trading partners, but historical mistrust and friction over territorial rivalries and military spending often test those ties.

"It is hoped that the new Japanese cabinet will take a good 'first step' in engagement with China," the Chinese statement said.