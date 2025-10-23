Malaysia pushes 'constructive engagement,' says Anwar as Cambodia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday stated that Kuala Lumpur is pushing for "constructive engagement," as Cambodia and Thailand near a peace accord set to be signed at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.

"We were successful in helping solve the border dispute between Cambodia and Thailand," Anwar said, as cited by the Malay Mail.

"Just recently, the defense ministers of both countries finalized the detailed terms of the peace agreement, and if agreed upon, the signing will be witnessed by Trump, who also supports this resolution, as well as myself," Anwar said in Parliament.

Trump is scheduled to arrive in Kuala Lumpur for the ASEAN summit starting on Sunday, which will feature bloc-level meetings — in addition to internal meetings — with leaders of key dialogue partners, including the US, China, Japan, and India.

Thai and Cambodian delegations held the second Special Meeting of the General Border Committee in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Thai Defense Minister Gen. Nattaphon Nakpanich and Cambodian Defense Minister Gen. Tea Seiha, according to Thai PBS.

Phnom Penh and Bangkok agreed on key de-escalation measures, including an initial action plan to return heavy and destructive weapons to their standard military installations, Cambodian Defense Minister Tea Seiha said at a news conference, reported by Fresh News.

Nattaphon noted during a news conference that the two sides will also form a joint task force within two weeks to curb the increasing number of transnational cyber scams, which have been operating between the two countries.

On July 28, the Southeast Asian neighbors agreed to a ceasefire after a border dispute escalated into armed conflict, killing and injuring dozens.

Both sides endorsed a 13-point agreement on Aug. 7, which included allowing ASEAN observers to monitor the ceasefire along the contested border.



