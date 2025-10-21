SOUTH KOREAS EX-PM YOON SKIPS ANOTHER HEARING OF 2ND MARTIAL LAW TRIAL

South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol skipped the third consecutive session of his second trial on martial law-related charges Tuesday, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The hearing at the Seoul Central District Court proceeded despite his absence.

On Friday, Yoon also skipped a hearing, citing health reasons.

The second trial pertains to charges that the former president violated the rights of Cabinet members in the process of declaring martial law in December, altered the martial law proclamation, and obstructed investigators seeking his detention in January.

Yoon is also on trial on charges of leading an insurrection through his martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024. He has not attended proceedings for that trial since being placed under arrest for a second time in July, citing health issues.

On Monday, he remained absent for 15th consecutive session from his trial on charges of leading an insurrection through the martial law attempt.





