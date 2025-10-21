APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting kicks off in South Korea

A three-day meeting of finance ministers from Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member economies began Tuesday in the South Korean city of Incheon, according to local media.

The meeting will focus on innovation, fiscal policy and structural reform under the theme "Building a Sustainable Tomorrow," Yonhap News Agency reported.

The gathering comes ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 in the South Korean city of Gyeongju.

"In the era of major AI transformation, finance ministries must play a vital role in fostering innovation-friendly environments and supporting the private sector," South Korean Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said while addressing the opening session.

Ministers and representatives from APEC economies including China, the United States, Russia, Australia, South Korea, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines and Thailand are attending the meeting.



