Seoul accuses North Korea of discharging water from dam on border 'without prior notice'

North Korea appeared to have released water from a dam north of the inter-Korean border without giving prior notice to South Korea, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment in Seoul said on Sunday.

Based on satellite imagery, the North appeared to have discharged water from Hwanggang Dam, located upstream of the Imjin River, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

This is the second time this month that Seoul has accused Pyongyang of discharging water without prior notice.

North Korea is alleged to have released water to control the border dam's water level, as the region has received rain since Oct. 10.

The water level at South Korea's Pilseung Bridge, located in the northern part of the Imjin River, surpassed one meter earlier on Sunday, according to the Han River Flood Control Office.

Visitors to the river area must be evacuated if the water level exceeds one meter.

On Oct. 12, South Korea issued an evacuation alert after it appeared that North Korea had released water from the Hwanggang dam without prior notice to Seoul.

In 2009, Pyongyang had agreed to provide prior notice before releasing water from the Hwanggang dam and sent such notices intermittently in 2010 and 2013 but has not issued any since, according to Yonhap.

South Korea says the unannounced water releases have threatened the safety of residents in its border areas.



















