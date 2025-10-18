Chinese Nobel-winning physicist dies at 103

Renowned physicist and Nobel laureate Chen Ning Yang, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, passed away in Beijing on Saturday at the age of 103 due to an illness, according to Tsinghua University.

Yang was born in Hefei, Anhui Province, eastern China, in 1922.

In the 1940s, he went to the US to pursue his academic studies and later held teaching positions there. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1957.

For more than 20 years after returning to China, Yang taught at Tsinghua University, where he made significant contributions to talent development, recruitment, and the promotion of international academic exchanges, China's state-run news agency Xinhua reported.



