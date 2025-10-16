South Korea jails Chinese national for obtaining military secrets

A South Korean court on Thursday sentenced a Chinese national to five years in jail for allegedly attempting to obtain military secrets, local media reported.

The Seoul Central District Court also ordered the forfeiture of 4.57 million won ($3,200), according to Yonhap News Agency.

The Chinese national is accused of colluding with a Chinese intelligence agent and approached South Korean service members on five occasions between May 2024 and March 2025 to obtain classified information.

During the investigations, it was revealed that the Chinese national used social media chatrooms to contact active-duty soldiers, offering them money in exchange for sensitive information.

The individual also tried to send spying equipment, such as wristwatches equipped with hidden cameras, to the soldiers to exchange military data without in-person meetings, according to the agency.

The Defense Counterintelligence Command apprehended the suspect in March and handed his case to prosecutors.





