Japanese opposition leaders discuss cooperation ahead of premier vote

The leaders of three Japanese opposition parties met Wednesday to explore possible cooperation in next week's vote to elect the country's next prime minister, Kyodo News reported.

Yoshihiko Noda, head of the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ); Democratic Party for the People (DPP) leader Yuichiro Tamaki; and Japan Innovation Party (JIP) co-leader Fumitake Fujita discussed whether to unite behind a joint candidate in the Oct. 22 parliamentary vote.

According to the report, the three were expected to address key issues, including national security, Japan's pacifist constitution, and nuclear energy policy, before deciding on coordinated action.

Tamaki and Fujita have urged former Prime Minister Noda to support constitutional amendments, abandon the CDPJ's "zero nuclear plant" policy, and reconsider its opposition to exercising the right to collective self-defense.

The upcoming vote follows the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) election of Sanae Takaichi as its new president, succeeding outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Shortly after Takaichi's victory, the LDP's longtime coalition partner Komeito announced its withdrawal from the government alliance, leaving the ruling party short of a parliamentary majority.

A candidate must secure support from at least 233 lawmakers to win the premiership. The LDP currently holds 196 seats, while a unified opposition bloc could reach more than 213 votes.

Separately, Takaichi on Wednesday invited JIP leader Hirofumi Yoshimura to consider joining a new coalition with the LDP. JIP's 35 lower-house seats could prove decisive in determining Japan's next government.





