China vows to see US trade dispute through, keeps door open for talks

China on Tuesday reaffirmed its intention to fight its trade dispute with the United States to the end, while keeping the door open for negotiations.



The Ministry of Commerce in Beijing said China would maintain its position in the "trade war" and was prepared to see it through if a confrontation unfolded. At the same time, Beijing stressed it remained willing to hold talks with the United States.



The statement came after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose an additional 100% tariff on Chinese imports starting November 1. China had previously announced further restrictions on rare earth exports, critical raw materials for industries worldwide where China is the global leader.



The ministry's comments also addressed a delayed call between government officials of the two countries.



US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Fox News on Sunday that China had not informed the US administration in advance of the new export controls and postponed a requested phone call.



China said it had informed the US through the bilateral export control dialogue mechanism, adding that the measures were legal, did not constitute an export ban and applications meeting requirements would be approved. However, companies complain that the complex procedures can take weeks or months without guaranteed approval.



China said the US could not simultaneously seek negotiations while threatening new restrictions and called on Washington to correct what it described as "erroneous practices" in handling trade issues.

