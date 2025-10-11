Over 66,000 families in Philippines affected by powerful earthquakes

More than 66,000 families were affected by two strong earthquakes that struck the southern Philippines hours apart on Friday, said officials and local media.

Nelson Dayanghirang, the governor of Davao Oriental, said Saturday that some 100 houses were destroyed while around 500 others were partially damaged, ABS-CBN reported.

The government in Davao Oriental-the country's worst-hit region-also declared a state of emergency.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, hundreds of people evacuated to safe places after their houses suffered damage.

At least eight people were reported killed.

A second strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 struck off the southern Mindanao region just hours after a 7.4 magnitude quake hit the same location, triggering a tsunami warning, later cancelled, and prompting coastal evacuations.

There has been no complete estimate of damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

Over 800 aftershocks were also recorded as of Saturday as another magnitude 5.8 earthquake jolted waters off Davao Oriental.





