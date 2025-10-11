Outgoing Japanese PM vows to pursue peace in rare World War II speech

Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba vowed to pursue peace on Friday in a rare speech about World War II, according to the Kyodo News.

Ishiba underscored the importance of civilian control over the military as a key lesson from the war rather than delving into divisive historical interpretations, during a news conference.

He stressed the importance of "each and every individual to proactively" reflect on past wars and peace.

"I believe the foundation as a pacifist nation will be further strengthened (through such efforts by the public) ... especially at a time when memories are feared to fade," said Ishiba.

Unlike past anniversary statements, Ishiba's remarks were not approved by the Cabinet.

Conservative members of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) reportedly urged Ishiba not to release a personal statement on World War II, arguing that then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's 2015 remarks closed the chapter on "apology diplomacy."

Ishiba said his historical views, like those of previous cabinets, include "feelings of remorse and apology."

On World War II, the 68-year-old leader said, "The government has never said, 'It was not aggression.' We must be aware of that."

Ishiba blamed "the government's loss of control over the military," the malfunctioning of parliament and the media's role in fueling nationalism and spreading propaganda as factors that led Japan to continue the war.

"Since our nation has been put in the most severe and complicated security situation, now is the time to remind ourselves of the importance of learning from history," Ishiba added.

He said that while civilian control of the Self-Defense Forces has become firmly established since its creation under the post-war pacifist Constitution, politicians must make "consistent efforts" to ensure civilian oversight of the armed organization and the capacity and knowledge to "fully utilize" it.

Ishiba's remarks come as Sanae Takaichi was elected head of the LDP. She is known for her hawkish stance and controversial views on World War II.





