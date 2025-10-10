Pakistan army says it killed 30 militants in security operations

At least 30 militants were killed during security operations in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Friday.

The military conducted a series of retribution operations in the Jamal Maya area of Orakzai District, killing 30 militants, who were involved in the recent attack on security forces, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a media wing of the Pakistan army, in a statement.

The latest operation was conducted after at least 11 Pakistani security personnel, including two officers, were killed during a clash with militants in the Orakzai District on Tuesday. On Wednesday, a Pakistan army major and seven suspected militants were killed during a security operation in the Dera Ismail Khan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

On Thursday, Pakistan Defense Minister Khawaja Asif accused the Afghan Taliban of supporting the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants, a conglomerate of several militant groups, against Pakistan and providing safe havens inside their country.

However, so far, there has been no response from Kabul regarding the Pakistani defense minister's latest accusations.

Pakistan has seen an increase in militant attacks in recent years. Islamabad accuses Kabul of failing to prevent TTP terrorists from carrying out attacks in Pakistan.

Afghanistan, however, denies the charges, reaffirming its commitment not to allow its soil for attacks on the neighboring country.



