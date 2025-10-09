Explosions heard in Afghan capital of Kabul, probe underway

Huge explosions were heard in the Afghan capital of Kabul late Thursday, according to officials.

"The sound of an explosion has been heard in Kabul," interim administration chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on the US social media platform, X.

"But no one should have concerns, everything is good and well. The incident is under investigation, and no injuries have been reported yet," he added.

Residents said they also heard gunfire after the explosion.

Authorities have not released details about the cause of the explosions or if they were related to security operations or an attack.