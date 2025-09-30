North Korea vows to further strengthen ties with China

North Korea vowed to further strengthen ties with China, state-run media reported on Tuesday.

During a meeting with China's Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Monday, North Korea Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said that it is the unchanging stand of the Workers' Party of Korea and the government of North Korea to further strengthen and develop the traditional Pyongyang-Beijing friendly and cooperative relations in line with the demands of the times, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

"Kim Jong Un had a significant meeting and talks with General Secretary Xi Jinping days ago and reached an agreement on revitalizing high-level visits between the two sides," Choe said.

During Choe's meeting with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Sunday, the two countries also agreed to strengthen multilateral cooperation to jointly resist unilateralism, hegemony, and power politics, as well as to protect their common interests and international "fairness and justice."

Choe arrived on a four-day visit to China on Saturday.

This visit is Choe's first solo trip to China since taking office in June 2022, as well as her first direct meeting with China's top diplomat Wang Yi.





