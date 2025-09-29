South Korea begins visa-free entry for Chinese tourist

South Korea's port city of Incheon welcomed a Chinese cruise ship with more than 2,700 passengers Monday as Seoul launched a temporary visa-free program to revive its tourism sector, local media reported.

The 77,000-ton MS Dream, which departed Tianjin on Saturday, docked in Incheon, located 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) west of Seoul, early Monday with 2,189 passengers and 563 crew on board, Yonhap News Agency reported

The ship will return to China after a one-day stop, wrapping up a five-day journey.

South Korea earlier this month announced the waiving of visa requirements for Chinese group tourists for a nine-month period, from Sept. 29 to June 30, as part of broader efforts to attract more foreign visitors.

Groups of three or more Chinese nationals may now enter South Korea without visas for stays of up to 15 days.

Passengers waved and took photos as they disembarked the cruise ship, with local residents gathered to greet them.

The Incheon Port Authority set up food trucks offering Korean dishes, while the city government planned a welcoming event in the downtown plaza.

The shipping and tourism sectors expect the visa waiver to lift demand not only for cruises but also for international car ferries linking China and South Korea.

"The MS Dream's arrival will serve as a catalyst for revitalizing maritime tourism between South Korea and China," said Lee Kyung-gyu, president of the Incheon Port Authority. "We will do our best to expand cruise routes and help revive the local economy."





