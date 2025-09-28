Vietnam shuts airports, evacuates thousands as Typhoon Bualoi approaches landfall

Boats are kept on a road as Typhoon Bualoi nears, in Nghe An province, Vietnam, September 28, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Vietnam shut down airports, evacuated thousands of people, and put troops on alert on Sunday as Typhoon Bualoi approached the Southeast Asian country, just days after the Philippines suffered at least 26 deaths and widespread flooding, according to local media reports.

The typhoon damaged dozens of houses, washed away several temporary bridges, and caused flooding in the provinces and cities of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Quang Tri, and Hue, killing at least one person and leaving three people missing, local English news site Vietnam Plus reported.

Authorities in the central province of Ha Tinh have begun to evacuate over 15,000 people, with thousands of troops on standby.

With winds gusting up to 133 km/h (83 mph), the typhoon is expected to make landfall in central Nghe An province late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

According to the national weather forecast agency, the storm is moving at nearly twice the average speed and has the potential to cause multiple natural disasters at once, including powerful winds, heavy rainfall, flooding, flash floods, landslides, and coastal inundation.

Four coastal airports, including Da Nang International Airport, have suspended operations since Sunday.

Authorities have ordered that schools in the typhoon-affected area close on Monday, with closures potentially extended if necessary.























