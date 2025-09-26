CHINA LAUNCHES PROBE INTO MEXICOS TRADE, INVESTMENT BARRIERS

The Chinese government launched an investigation Thursday into Mexico's plans to increase tariffs on countries with which it has no free trade agreements and its trade and investment barriers to China.

The investigation will address the Mexican government's plan to increase tariffs on imports from China and countries with which it has no free trade agreement, as well as restrictive measures that have hindered trade and investment with China in recent years, Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

"Preliminary evidence and information obtained by the Ministry of Commerce show that according to the proposal to adjust multiple import taxes published in the Mexican Congressional Gazette on September 9, 2025, the Mexican government intends to increase import tariffs on products from non-free trade partners such as China," it said.

It stated that if Mexico were to implement these tariff increases, it would not only harm its trading partners, including China, but also negatively impact the country's business environment and undermine investor confidence.

The statement emphasized that China will resolutely protect the interests of industries affected by Mexico's actions.

PROBE INTO PECAN IMPORTS FROM MEXICO, US

The Commerce Ministry also announced in a separate statement the launch of an anti-dumping investigation into pecan imports from Mexico and the US.

"Preliminary evidence and information obtained by the Ministry of Commerce indicate that imported pecans originating in Mexico and the United States are being exported to China at prices below their normal value, representing a form of dumping. Furthermore, the volume of these products entering the Chinese market has increased significantly, while their prices have been declining," it said.

The ministry noted that this practice has reduced and suppressed the prices of similar products in the Chinese domestic industry, causing substantial damage to the Chinese domestic industry.

"A causal relationship exists between the dumping of these products from Mexico and the United States and the substantial damage to the domestic industry," it added.

China and Mexico, among the US's largest trading partners, were the first countries targeted by Canada and Trump's tariff increases.