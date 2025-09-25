PAKISTANS PREMIER TO MEET WITH TRUMP AMID IMPROVED BILATERAL TIES

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, state media reported.

The two are expected to discuss issues of mutual interest, as well as the regional and global situation, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to Trump's public schedule released by the White House, the meeting will take place at the Oval Office at 4.30 p.m. (2030GMT).

It follows two meetings between Trump and Pakistan Army chief Gen. Asim Munir in June and August, marking a rare diplomatic development.

Munir is also expected to attend the meeting.

Ties between Islamabad and Washington have improved in recent months, with the two sides last month sealing a trade deal and devising plans to jointly explore oil reserves in the South Asian country.



Earlier, at the height of hostilities between Pakistan and India, President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire following a four-day armed conflict in May. India, however, says there was no US mediation.





