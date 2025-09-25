MALAYSIA AWAITS US PRESIDENTS ATTENDANCE AT ASEAN SUMMIT

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Thursday that Kuala Lumpur "awaits" the attendance of US President Donald Trump at the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Malaysia next month.

"Malaysia awaits President Trump's presence at the ASEAN Summit next month, which will be an important platform to strengthen cooperation for regional peace, stability and prosperity," Anwar said on US social media platform X, after holding a phone call with Trump.

He also said the phone call coincided with US trade representative Jamieson Greer's visit to Malaysia for the 57th ASEAN economic ministers meeting.

The Malaysian prime minister said that he conveyed Kuala Lumpur's commitment to play a proactive role in ensuring regional peace as the ASEAN chair, during the phone call.

Anwar said Trump recognized Malaysia's "success in facilitating the ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand," while describing it as a "major achievement" demonstrating Malaysia's authority and ASEAN's resilience.

"I also conveyed to him my appreciation for the role played by the US in ensuring the ceasefire was achieved," he added.

In July, Anwar announced that Trump would attend the ASEAN summit in October.



















