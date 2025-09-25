India successfully tests new Agni Prime missile

India has successfully conducted the flight test of its new generation Agni Prime intermediate range ballistic missile, the country's Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The missile was launched Wednesday from a specially designed rail-based mobile launcher for the first time, "under a full operational scenario."

The system can move freely on the rail network, enabling cross-country mobility, rapid reaction capability and low-visibility deployment for a strike range up to 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles)," the ministry said.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said the successful flight test has "put India in the group of select nations having capabilities that have developed a canisterised launch system from an on-the-move rail network."

Agni Prime, a nuclear-capable missile, is the advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles. India has previously conducted successful flight tests of this missile as well.





