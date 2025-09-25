China reiterates pledge on 'no first use' of nuclear weapons

China on Thursday reiterated its pledge on "no first use" of nuclear weapons, noting that it maintains its nuclear weapons at "a minimum level required for national security."

Beijing's nuclear policy is characterized by a "high degree of stability, continuity, and predictability," Defense Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang told a news conference in Beijing, state-run Xinhua News reported.

His remarks came after China, on Sept. 3, paraded its new version of Dongfeng (DF) intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), including DF-5C and DF-61, the latter with up to 10 MIRVed warheads, during its commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, referred to by China as the World Anti-Fascist War.

"China has consistently adhered to a self-defensive nuclear strategy, strictly upholding its policy of no first use of nuclear weapons, and pledging not to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear-weapon states or nuclear-weapon-free zones," Zhang said.

The spokesman pointed out that Beijing has always "maintained its nuclear forces at the minimum level required for national security and does not participate in any form of arms race."

"China's nuclear weapons are solely for defense and self-protection, safeguarding national strategic security, and upholding world peace and stability," Zhang added.