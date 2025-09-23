China issues dual red alerts as Typhoon Ragasa approaches Guangdong

Chinese authorities issued dual red alerts Tuesday for storm surges and high waves as Super Typhoon Ragasa moved closer to South China's coast, according to state-run media.

China's National Marine Environmental Forecasting Center warned that coastal waters off Guangdong province will be hit by waves 4-7 meters (13-23 feet) high under a red wave warning, the Global Times reported.

The center also forecasted extremely rough to phenomenal seas of 8-13 meters (26-42 feet) in the northern part of the South China Sea and 4-6 meters (13-19 feet) in the southern Taiwan Straits and Bashi Channel.

Coastal waters of southern Fujian, northern Fujian, southern Zhejiang and eastern Hainan are under lower-level warnings.

Authorities in Guangdong have suspended work, classes, transport and business operations in 10 cities

Hong Kong activated its Emergency Monitoring and Support Center on Monday.

The Philippines and Taiwan also suspended classes and work at government offices in some provinces Monday.

However, according to Philippine media, Typhoon Ragasa is now closer to leaving the Philippine area of responsibility and moving towards southern China.