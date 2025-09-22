Central Japan city passes law to limit screen time

A central Japan city on Monday passed an ordinance recommending that residents limit their use of smartphones, video game consoles, and other digital devices to two hours per day outside of work and school, though no penalties will be enforced.

The ordinance, which was approved in the city of Toyoake in Aichi Prefecture, comes in response to growing concerns about the negative effects of excessive screen time and is believed to be the first of its kind in Japan, Kyodo News reported.

The law, which is set to take effect on Oct. 1, cautions that excessive use of video streaming may lead to harmful outcomes such as sleep deprivation and reduced family interaction.

It advises elementary school children to stop using smartphones after 9 pm, while junior high school students and older should refrain from using them after 10 pm, emphasizing that "sufficient sleep is essential for physical and mental growth" in all children under 18.

The ordinance also encourages parents to establish household rules regarding device usage, with the city pledging to offer a system for consulting with parents.

Toyoake Mayor Masafumi Kouki told Kyodo News that the city set the recommended time limits based on healthy sleep guidelines from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, which determined that the average weekday usage time should be two hours to prevent sleep deprivation.