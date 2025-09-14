South Korea logs 1st African swine fever case in 2 months

South Korea on Sunday logged its first African swine fever (ASF) case in about two months, local media reported, citing health authorities.

The fresh case was confirmed at a pig farm in the Yeoncheon county of Gyeonggi province, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

Authorities are investigating the farm and carrying out emergency quarantine measures.

All the pigs at the affected farm will be culled in line with the standing operating procedure.

The Central Disaster Management Headquarters issued a 48-hour standstill order for pig farms, and other concerned facilities in Yeoncheon and its adjoining towns and counties.

ASF is deadly to pigs, and does not affect humans.

There is currently no vaccine or cure for the infection.

























